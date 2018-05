Updated: Could not connect to server

HB0/PG8M,HB0/PH0NO

12.05.2018-13.05.2018

DXCC: Liechtenstein

Zone: 14

Marc/PD7YY, Marcel/PG8M and Lars/PH0NO will be active from several different WWFF nature reserves. QSL via PD7YY.

Cluster spots

Refresh spots