VD1BOOM

01.04.2018-12.04.2018

DXCC: Canada

Zone: 1,2,3,4,5

Look for special event station to be active from Bell Island Lighthouse Site (NA-198, LOTA CAN-673). Activity is to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the mysterious Bell Island Boom which took place in 1978. QSL via VO1IDX.

