6W1/WA3DX,6W7/WA3DX,6W6/WA3DX

25.12.2017-12.01.2018

DXCC: Senegal

Zone: 35

Earl, WA3DX, will be active from Senegal, but from a few different areas as 6W1/WA3DX (Dakar), 6W7/WA3DX (Mbao) and 6W6/WA3DX (Kaolack and Saloum Islands). QSL via WA3DX direct only.

