XR0YSP

15.09.2020-30.09.2020

DXCC: Easter Island

Zone: 12

Easter Island (SA-001) by Jan/SP3CYY, Jurek/SP3GEM, Wlodek/SP6EQZ, Janusz/SP6IXF, Roman/SP9FOW and Piotr/SP9RCL. QSL via SP6IXF.

