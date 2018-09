T71A,T71B,T71C

15.09.2018-16.09.2018

DXCC: San Marino

Zone: 15

Three special callsigns from the summit of Monte Titano from the three towers of San Marino: Guaita (T71A), Cesta (T71B) and Torre del Montale (T71C). To celebrate the event, the Association has established the "Diploma of the Three Towers" that will be issued to those who will contact all three stations on at least 2 bands.

