JW100PUT

18.07.2018-31.07.2018

DXCC: Svalbard

Zone: 40

Members of the Amateur Radio Club SP3PET will be active from Petuniabukta/Spitsbergen (EU-026) to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Academic Ham Radio Club of the Poznan University of Technology. QSL via SP3PET.

Cluster spots

Refresh spots